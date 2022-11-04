Business Morocco launches anti-dumping probe into bike, motorcycle tires from Vietnam Morocco announced that it has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into bike and motorcycle tires originated or imported from Vietnam, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said.

Vietnam seeks to boost economic ties with Saudi Arabia The Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia has stepped up trade promotion activities, popularising the country's products in many of the host localities, Ambassador Dang Xuan Dung told the Vietnam News Agency in an interview.

Philippines remains biggest importer of Vietnamese rice The Philippines is the top importer of Vietnamese rice during January – September this year, accounting for 43.9% of the country's total export of the grain, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Reference exchange rate up 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,693 VND/USD on November 4, up 6 VND from the previous day.