HCM City (VNA) – The Interfoam Expo Vietnam 2023, the first of its kind, opened in the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City on August 23.

The expo has been jointly organised by the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, HJT Exhibition Company, Vietnam Packaging Association (VINPAS), Ho Chi Minh City Construction and Building Materials Association (SACA), and Vietnam Saigon Plastics Association (VSPA).

The event gathered leading enterprises and experts in the development of foam materials and their application in the Southeast Asian market, displaying and introducing polymer foam products, foam metal, raw materials, foaming agents, foaming equipment, cutting equipment, and testing equipment.

Besides, the expo also saw the participation of suppliers of recycling equipment and technology, environmental protection equipment, adhesives and sealants, shrink films and adhesive tapes.

The third international foam and application forum on “Redefining foam” will also be held as part of the expo, focusing on topics such as sustainable development, technological innovation and application, and foam technology in various fields.

The exhibition runs until August 25./.