International arrivals in Indonesia highest since outset of COVID-19
International tourist arrivals in Indonesia reached 111,100 in April this year, the highest on record since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Head of Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Margo Yuwono.
Jakarta (VNA) – International tourist arrivals in Indonesia reached 111,100 in April this year, the highest on record since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Head of Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Margo Yuwono.
The figure increased drastically by 499.01 percent compared to April last year, he said, adding that this indicates that the tourism sector has started to recover. However, the foreign arrivals are still far below the pre-pandemic level. The Southeast Asian country welcomed around 4 million visitors between January-April in 2018 and 2019.
In April 2022, 97,400 international tourists arrived by air, 12,430 by sea, and 1,229 by land transportation.
Meanwhile, the number of international tourist visits to Indonesia from January to April 2022 reached 185,440, a sharp increase of 350.09 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the first four months of this year, 168,850 foreign tourists arrived by air, 14,580 by sea, and 2,008 by land.
The room occupancy rate at star-rated hotels in Indonesia reached 34.23 percent in April 2022, a slight decrease of 0.4 percent year-on-year.
The room occupancy rate at non-star-rated hotels in April was recorded at 17.4 percent, down 0.59 points compared to a year earlier./.
The figure increased drastically by 499.01 percent compared to April last year, he said, adding that this indicates that the tourism sector has started to recover. However, the foreign arrivals are still far below the pre-pandemic level. The Southeast Asian country welcomed around 4 million visitors between January-April in 2018 and 2019.
In April 2022, 97,400 international tourists arrived by air, 12,430 by sea, and 1,229 by land transportation.
Meanwhile, the number of international tourist visits to Indonesia from January to April 2022 reached 185,440, a sharp increase of 350.09 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the first four months of this year, 168,850 foreign tourists arrived by air, 14,580 by sea, and 2,008 by land.
The room occupancy rate at star-rated hotels in Indonesia reached 34.23 percent in April 2022, a slight decrease of 0.4 percent year-on-year.
The room occupancy rate at non-star-rated hotels in April was recorded at 17.4 percent, down 0.59 points compared to a year earlier./.