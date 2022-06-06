World Malaysia reiterates commitments towards achieving carbon-neutral by 2050 Malaysia will soon enact climate change-related legislation, given that the country has committed to becoming a carbon neutral nation by 2050, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

World Indonesia, Australia boost bilateral ties Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is leading a delegation to visit Indonesia from June 5-7.

World Vietnam attends int’l peace forum Vietnam has attended an international forum on peace, friendship, and development in Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan, with the participation of more than 500 officials, public figures, and experts from many nations.