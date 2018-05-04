International arrivals to Vietnam rise by 29.5 pct in first 4 months VNA Friday, May 04, 2018 - 15:58:00 Print (Photo: VNA) Related News Business International arrivals to Vietnam rises by 30.9% in Q1 World Thailand welcomes record number in foreign tourists Travel HCM City eyes 7.5 million foreign visitors in 2018 Travel HCM City welcomes six millionth int’l visitor in 2017 International arrivals foreign tourists first 4 months of 2018 Jan-Apr 2018 latest news on Vietnam Vietnam news Vietnam Vietnam news agency Vietnamplus Your comments about this article ... Submit Cancel