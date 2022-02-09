International arrivals to Vietnam up 11.2% in January
Vietnam welcomed over 19,700 international arrivals in January 2022, up 11.2 per cent year on year, mainly due to the pilot tourism programmes and resumption of regular flights, according to the General Statistics Office.
VNA
