Binh Dinh (VNA) - The 10th Conference of the Asia-Pacific Association of Theoretical and Computational Chemists (APATCC-10) is underway at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education in the central province of Binh Dinh.

The five-day event, which lasts until February 23, attracts the participation of more than 350 scientists and students from 25 countries and territories across the world.



The conference focuses mainly on basic research based on computational techniques with debates relating to molecular science and simulation in biomedicine.



The main topics presented by scientists at the event include the history of quantum computing - theory of models – the development of calculation methods; "Artificial Intelligence" and "Machine Learning" in computational quantum chemistry and simulation in biomedicine; materials science – catalytic materials; molecular kinetic simulation, renewable energy and natural products.



The conference offers an opportunity for international and Vietnamese scientists to maintain existing multidisciplinary cooperation networks and initiate new ones. It also creates favourable conditions for young Vietnamese scientists and post-graduate students to learn experience, improve their professional knowledge and have a better career in the future./.