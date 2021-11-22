International conference shares experience in promoting science communication
Vietnamese and foreign experts have shared ideas on science communication on issues related to COVID-19 pandemic and climate changes during a virtual conference jointly held by the Academy of Journalism and Communications (AJC) and the Asian Media Information and Communication Centre (AMIC).
Addressing the opening session, Prof. Noam Chomsky from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology held that science communication is playing an increasingly important role amidst urgent global issues such as climate change and COVID-19 and chaotic social media.
He stressed the need for journalists and scientists to shake hands in providing accurate and reliable information to the public.
For his part, Associate Prof. Dr. Pham Minh Son, Director of the AJC said that the press and science communication have played an important part in the fight against COVID-19 by providing full scientific information and knowledge to the public.
He held that the conference is a chance for Vietnamese and foreign experts to evaluate the effects of science communications on the pandemic and share experience on solutions to bring scientific information to the community.
The conference has three sessions on November 20, November 27 and December 4. In the November 27 session, Vietnamese scholars will share experience of Vietnam in the fight against fake news related to COVID-19, contributing to efforts in stamping out the pandemic./.