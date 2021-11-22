Society Hanoi suburban schools ready to receive students back, localities begin vaccination for children Schools in Hanoi’s 17 suburban districts and towns are ready to receive students back after the city authorities allowed ninth graders in those localities to go to school again on November 22 after months of remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society School culture helps improve education quality, develop human resources: NA Vice Chair School culture contributes to promoting and improving the quality of education, and developing qualified and talented human resources that can meet the increasing requirements of the renewal cause and international integration, National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man told the Vietnam Education Conference on November 21.