Business First high-class Japanese goods trade centre inaugurated Akuruhi Tower, a centre selling domestically-produced high-class Japanese goods, was inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City’s district 1 on February 14.

Business Imports, exports through Lao Cai border gates surge amid COVID-19 The volume of goods imported from and exported to China through border gates in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai has continuously increased in recent days amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Business Fisheries sector grapples with impact of COVID-19 The fisheries sector of Vietnam is facing an array of difficulties as the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to contracted exports.

Business Vietnam becomes largest grape importer of RoK Vietnam surpassed China and Hong Kong to become the largest importer of Korean grapes after the country increased its imports by 34.8 percent in 2019, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK).