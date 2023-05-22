Environment Hot weather continues scorching Vietnam According to the National Centre for Hydro- Metreologogical Forecasting (NCHMF), hot weather is set to scorch northern and northern-central localities on May 18, with the highest temperature ranging from 37 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Environment Response plan to El Nino is imperative: experts According to numerous agricultural experts, 2024 is projected to experience severe droughts, water shortages and saltwater intrusion due to the impact of El Nino, so it is imperative to develop a long-term response plan at the earliest opportunity.