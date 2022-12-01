International designers dazzle fashion fans in Hanoi
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - International designers left a deep impression on fans of fashion in Hanoi with hundreds of fascinating designs presented at the Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2022.
Designer Frederick Lee, one of Singapore’s most sought-after designers, presented his collection called “Take Me Back To Lost Memories and Untold Tales”, featuring couture gowns highlighting 3D flowers and beaded flower patterns.
Lee was been named “The Best of Singapore” for three years since 2006 by Singapore Tatler magazine.
Priyo Oktaviano of Indonesia brought to AVIFW a collection named “Childhood Reminiscence” inspired by his childhood.
He presented colourful designs for both men and women such as shirts, coats, dresses and accessories in vivid colour to remind people of their youth.
Oktaviano started his fashion adventure at the House of Balenciaga Paris. He was awarded Indonesian Fashion Designer of The Year at the ELLE Awards in 2009.
Jovana Benoit of Haiti presented a new collection of dresses in black, white, and silver with cutout details honouring the beauty of women.
Benoit started in fashion at a very young age back in Haiti working with some of her family members sewing and knitting. She is the creative director of Jovana Louis brand, and now works mostly in New York and Los Angeles.
Together with international designers, the AVIFW Fall/Winter 2022 also highlighted creative works by Vietnamese leading designers such as Vu Viet Ha.
Hà, a famous ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) designer, introduced designs inspired by the Mong people’s fabric and costumes from his collection “Ky gui nguoi Mong vao tuong lai” (To the Mong in the Future).
He used the Mong people’s linen fabric and traditional patterns as well as their sewing and embroidery techniques to create modern dresses and clothes, while still reflecting cultural values.
Along with modern designs, Ha also presented a collection of ao dai at the event.
The AVIFW Fall/Winter 2022 held in Hanoi, introducing thousands of designs from 18 international and Vietnamese designers and fashion brands./.
