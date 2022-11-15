In addition to 15 domestic art units in many forms, the festival has also attracted the participation of six international art troupes from Italy, the Republic of Korea, Poland, Singapore, Pakistan, and India.

The opening ceremony of the festival was held at the Youth Theatre in Hanoi and the closing ceremony will take place at the Dai Nam Theatre in the capital.

Twenty-one plays will be introduced at venues in Hanoi and Hai Phong, including the Youth Theatre, the Dai Nam Theatre, the Workers’ Theatre, the Army Theatre, the Hai Phong August Theatre, the Hai Phong Theatre, and the Children’s Cultural Palace in Hai Phong.

As well as plays, six conferences will be held during the festival, assessing the creative values of the plays in particular and the festival in general.

The festival offers an opportunity for experts and artists to meet and exchange their experiences and access the essence of theatrical art around the world./.

