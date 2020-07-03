Business HCM City banks offer reliefs to 230,700 pandemic-hit borrowers: SBV official As of June 29, banks in HCM City had slashed interest rates, extended debt repayment deadlines, and maintained debt classifications for businesses hurt by the COVID-19 on the total loans worth more than 384.6 trillion VND (16.53 billion USD).

Business H1 State budget revenue in HCM City plummets Ho Chi Minh City witnessed a sharp fall in the State budget revenue but a surge in spending during the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19 impact, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Politics Leading US firms interested in Vietnam Trade volume between Vietnam and the US has increased by 120 times to 60 billion USD in 2019 from 450 million USD in 1995, the year marking the normalization of the two countries’ relations.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND from previous day The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,230 VND per USD on July 3, up 5 VND from the previous day.