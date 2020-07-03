International expos postponed due to COVID-19
Processing cashew nuts for export (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – A number of international expos and conferences have been postponed to 2021 due to fears of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has made a decision to cancel the Vietfish 2020, which is initially scheduled for August 26-28.
Next year’s edition of the event will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from August 25-27, 2021.
Those who have paid registration fees for the event this year will have them rolled into next year’s one.
Earlier, the Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas) also announced that the 12th VINACAS Golden Cashew Rendezvous will be organised from March 5-7, 2021, instead of late June of 2020.
Also due to impact of the pandemic, the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City has decided to postpone the 2020 International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair (VIFA EXPO) without giving a specific time for the next edition.
The expo is previously scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 6./.