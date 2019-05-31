At the Quang Binh international trade fair 2019

(Photo: VNA)

As many as 118 businesses across the country and from Laos and Thailand are showcasing their latest products and technologies in industrial production and processing at the Quang Binh international trade fair 2019, which opened in the central coastal province on May 30.On display at the 300 booths are electric-electronic products, household appliances, industrial machines and equipment, seafood, handicrafts, home décor, beverage and food, among others.In her remarks, deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency Doan Thi Thu Thuy highlighted that the fair offers opportunities for companies to seek business partnership and promote trade and investment with the two neighbouring countries.Meanwhile, Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Phan Van Truong described the fair as an important political-economic event as it would help local firms popularise their high-quality products, improve competitive capacity, and expand markets in Laos and Thailand.The event will run through June 5.-VNA