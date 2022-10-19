At opening ceremony of the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City International Food Industry Exhibition 2022 (HCMC FOODEX 2022) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on October 19.



Featuring 240 booths, the four-day expo gathers nearly 300 local and international exhibitors.



Products on display include raw or lightly processed food products, processed food, beverages, raw materials used in the food processing industry, and machinery and equipment for food production, packaging and preservation.



According to Tran Phu Lu, deputy director of the Investment &Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC), the promotion of Vietnamese and international cuisine with the participation of famous artisans and domestic and foreign culinary experts is a highlight of the event.



Bui Xuan Cuong, vice chairman of the municipal People’s Commitee said food processing is one of the four key industries given priority for development by HCM City, which accounts for 13.78% of production value and contributes 13.69% of the city's industrial sector's added value,



During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's food processing industry faced many challenges due to the disruption of the supply of raw materials and distribution system, he said, adding that logistics and human resources were also seriously affected.



The organisation of the expo is a trade promotion activity to support enterprises to resume production, expand consumption markets as well as affirm the prestige of quality and brand of the city’s food products for domestic and international customers, Cuong said./.