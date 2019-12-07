Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: Historical table tennis gold medal for Vietnam Nguyen Anh Tu and Doan Ba Tuan Anh on December 7 brought a gold medal to the Vietnamese team at the men’s double table tennis event at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines.

Culture - Sports First Pacific Alliance film festival opens The first film festival of the Pacific Alliance was opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 7, co-held by the embassies of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru in collaboration with the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.