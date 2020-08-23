International forum Franconomics 2020 to be held in October
The international forum Franconomics is scheduled to take place in Hanoi capital, northern Hung Yen province, and Hai Phong port city on October 22-23 with the topic “From start-up to smart-up”.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The international forum Franconomics is scheduled to take place in Hanoi capital, northern Hung Yen province, and Hai Phong port city on October 22-23 with the topic “From start-up to smart-up”.
The forum will be jointly held by the International Francophone Institute (IFI) and the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).
Besides the main forum, this year’s event will feature an event themed "smart tourism: toward the sustainable development, a harmony of economy, culture and environment".
Other activities include the second national anthem singing festival, a pitching day for start-ups, and a launching ceremony of Hung Yen Digital Museum and introduction of other digitalisation projects.
Franconomics is a multidisciplinary dialogue on important socio-economic topics for scientists, businesses, investors, and policymakers both inside and outside the French-speaking community with its 88 members and observers.
Each year it is organised in a different place of Vietnam to create opportunities for connecting and promoting cooperation, accessing and supplying technology, high-quality workforce, expanding Partner Network for Development./.