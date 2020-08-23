Business Car dealers offer huge discounts in time of hardship Car dealers are offering huge incentives for customers to promote sales as the economic impacts from the pandemic persist and the lunar month of July is around the corner.

Business Ministry to build traceability system for products of industry and trade sector The Ministry of Industry and Trade will build an origin tracing system to create a database on goods managed by the ministry to meet customers’ increasing demand on tracing origin of goods.

Business More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: white book The number of Vietnamese using ride-haling services has increased rapidly in recent years, signaling the potential for the development of the sharing economy in the country.

Business Firms urged to promote digital transformation to expand exports Firms should speed up the digital transformation as an effective solution to expand exports in the context of rising cross-border e-commerce, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.