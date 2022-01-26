International friends join Tet celebration in southern Vietnam
Foreigners join “Tet's celebration 2022” (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Foreigners found festive season overwhelming in Vietnam’s southern region when joining “Tet's celebration 2022” organised by Trang Le, founder and Chairwoman of the Vietnam International Fashion Week and President of the Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD).
The annual programme was intended to promote Vietnam’s Tet (Lunar New Year) festival to international friends.
Unlike the two previous versions that had highlighted the Tet holiday in Vietnam’s northern region, this year’s event introduced culture and cuisines of the southwestern region to foreign friends.
Among the foreign guests were Consul General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City Daniel Stork; Consul General of India in HCM City Madan Mohan Sethi and his spouse; Acting Consul General of Thailand in HCM City Natthapol Na Songkhla and his spouse; Deputy Consul General of Panama in HCM City and Chairman of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam Michele D'Ercole; Executive Director of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam Delphine Rousselet; and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Portugal-Vietnam Sérgio Pereira da Silva and his spouse, among others.
Foreigners join “Tet's celebration 2022” (Photo: VNA)They put on "Ao dai" (Vietnamese traditional long dress) and participated in traditional cultural activities like making Chung cake, writing couplets and listening to folk songs. They were also treated to traditional dishes.
Foreigners join “Tet's celebration 2022” (Photo: VNA)Trang Le said the international friends were very excited to wear the Vietnamese traditional long dress and join such cultural activities./.