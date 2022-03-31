International fund helps Vietnamese rural residents in market access
A project financed by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has helped Vietnamese rural residents better access markets.
A view of the workshop (Photo: nhandan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A project financed by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has helped Vietnamese rural residents better access markets.
A workshop was held in Hanoi on March 30 to review the implementation of the project enhancing access to markets for rural poor through information and communication technologies (ICT)-based market information network over the past two years.
Under the project, 150 computers have been presented to localities in order to help rural residents access market information and the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme.
The project has also utilised technological achievements in developing value chains for OCOP products.
The IFAD said since 1993, the fund has invested 334.5 million USD to finance 14 projects and programmes related to agricultural development in Vietnam, benefiting 669,070 households./.