Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,119 VND/USD on February 16, up 3 VND from the rate on the previous day.

Business Vietjet Air doubles flight frequency to Thailand from March Budget carrier Vietjet Air announced on February 15 it will operate six return flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Thailand’s Bangkok from March, doubling its current frequency.

Business Vietnam receives slightly higher inflation forecast, negligible risk: HSBC In a recent report, HSBC adjusted its prediction for Vietnam's inflation this year from 2.7 percent to 3 percent, a slight increase but with negligible risk as the economy has shown signs of a strong rebound in the making.

Business Newly-established enterprises surge in January In the first month of 2022, Vietnam saw a surge in both the number of newly-established enterprises and registered capital compared to the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).