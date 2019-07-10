At an exhibition (Source: VNA)

– A string of international exhibitions on leather and shoes opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 10, looking to help local businesses to seek reliable material suppliers as well as potential partners.These events brought together nearly 700 local and foreign producers and suppliers, including those from China, India, the Republic of Korea, Pakistan, Brazil, Italy, Taiwan (China), and Argentina.The 21st International Leather and Shoes Exhibition and others featured machineries, equipment, raw materials, and chemicals used in the leather shoes industry.According to Paolo Lemma, head of Italy’s trade mission in Vietnam, 32 Italian businesses, which have representative offices in the country, are participating in the exhibition and they want to seek for new partners.At the events, which last till July 12, there will be three thematic seminars dealing with optimizing production and new trends of footwear in Spring/Summer 2020.The exhibitions were jointly held by the Vietnam Footwear, Leather and Handbag Association (Lefaso Vietnam), Top Repute Company Limited, and the Ho Chi Minh City Leather and Footwear Association. - VNA