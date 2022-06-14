Thousands of people took part in the Mekong Delta Marathon - Hậu Giang 2020. This year tournament will be held on July 17. (Photo of courtesy of the organisers)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - International marathon tournaments will officially return now the COVID-19 pandemic has been controlled.



Organisers of the International Vietcombank Mekong Delta Marathon - Hau Giang 2022 recently announced details of five categories, all one-single-loop race.



It is the third year that the Hau Giang Marathon has been held. The 2021 edition was canceled due to coronavirus.



The event on July 17 is expected to see nearly 9,000 people take part, a record number of runners, running on 2.4km, 5km, 10km, half marathon and full marathon.



They will start from Hoa Binh Square in Vi Thanh city, Hau Giang province, and pass through some breathtaking scenery.



Winning are promised attractive bonuses including 50 million VND (2,200 USD) in cash for those who set the national record in the 42km class.



For each runner's registration, organisers will plant a tree with the tournament's messege #SaveMekongDelta to raise awareness of climate change and environment protection.



People can register until July 17 at https://webv3.123go.vn/event/2022-mekong-delta-marathon and and find more information on https://www.facebook.com/mekong.delta.marathon



The first Hanoi Marathon Techcombank 2022 will take place on September 25.



The tournament has been successfully organised in HCM City for several years. Last year HCM City Techcombank Marathon saw more than 13,000 runners taking part, 5,000 more than its first edition in 2017.



Tournament organisers decided to extend it to the capital city in 2019. However, due to COVID-19, the race was postponed for three years.



In its debut, more than 6,000 athletes will run through Hanoi’s impressive cultural tracks in full marathon, half-marathon, 10km, 5km and Kids Run (for young athletes aged 5-14), according to organisers.



Starting at the Opera House and finishing by Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of the city, runners will enjoy the best sights of the capital. They will run through thousands of years of history, passing by the Old Quarter, the ancient Citadel and centuries old pagodas. They will also witness a stunning run around the peaceful shores of the expansive West Lake.



More information can be found at https://marathonhn.com and https://www.facebook.com/TechcombankHaNoiMarathon./.