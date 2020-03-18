Society Vietnam Red Cross Society supports drought-affected people The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee on March 18 launched a campaign to support people seriously affected by droughts and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta – the “rice bowl” of Vietnam.

Society Dong Nai suggests expanding HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway The People Committee of Dong Nai province has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc consider investment to expand the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway to ease traffic congestion.

Society Deputy PM affirms all-people strength against COVID-19 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, affirmed the power of all the people throughout the country against the COVID-19 the pandemic during a meeting in Hanoi on March 18.

Society Ben Tre steps up installation of fishing vessel monitoring devices The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is focusing on finishing the installation of fishing vessel monitoring devices in a bid to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.