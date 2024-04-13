The Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald published an article on the importance of sustainable tourism, presenting a list of 20 experiences with positive impact on the environment, ecology, and livelihoods of local residents. Among them, trekking tours through the UNESCO-recognised Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark in Vietnam’s northern province of Cao Bang made it to the list.

Previously, the Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 for the Asia-Pacific region by DestinAsian magazine named Phu Quoc at 6th place among the top 10 islands in the region.

The 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards – Best of the Best Destinations by TripAdvisor honoured Ha Long Bay (3rd place) and Sapa (5th) on its list of the top 25 destinations worldwide.

Some Vietnamese dishes have also been mentioned by the international media. Among them, Banh Mi topped the Top 100 sandwiches in the world announced by the culinary website TasteAtlas last month./.

VNA