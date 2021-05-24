World Malaysia tightens COVID-19 prevention measures Malaysia has decided to tighten COVID-19 prevention and control measures to prevent rising unemployment instead of reintroducing full lockdown like last year.

World Indonesian, Singaporean scholars comment on Vietnam’s NA election Vietnam’s elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term are of great significance, said Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies in Jakarta and a senior journalist.

World Indian media highlight significance of Vietnam’s general elections Indian media have spotlighted the significance and Vietnam’s preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure on May 23.