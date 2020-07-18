Health No new COVID-19 recorded in Vietnam in 12 hours Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 infections in the last 12 hours, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 18 evening.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam enters 93rd consecutive day without community infection Vietnam has gone through more than three months without any community transmissions, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health First Vietnamese girl diagnosed with excessive hair syndrome Vietnam’s first case of Cantú syndrome was discovered by doctors of the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermato Venereology, health official said on July 16.