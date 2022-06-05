Destinations Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda - A tourist site in Ha Nam Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda (whose ancient name is Dung pagoda), is around 70 kilometres from Hanoi. It leans against the mountain and its two sides are mountain ranges. According to Eastern feng shui, the location can be interpreted as having a dragon to the left, and white tiger to the right. The pagoda houses many sacred and historical artifacts.

Destinations Gigantic potter’s wheels at Bat Trang Pottery Museum Inspired by potter’s wheels intersecting with each other, the Centre for Vietnamese Craft Village Quintessence was built in the heart of the ancient Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi. Spanning 3,300 square metres, the centre is some 15 kilometres from the capital’s downtown area on the banks of the Bac Hung Hai River, which runs through the city and Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, and Hai Duong provinces.

Travel “Fly Vietnam Airlines – Rediscovery”, carrier luring Japanese tourists Vietnam Airlines Corporation coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan and Thien Minh Group to organise a workshop themed “Fly Vietnam Airlines – Rediscovery” in Tokyo on June 3.

Travel Vietjet Air reopens route to Thailand’s Phuket Budget carrier Vietjet Air on June 3 welcomed passengers back on its journey between Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam and Phuket, a popular tourist destination of Thailand.