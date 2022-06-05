International search volume for Vietnam sharply increases
Foreign visitors arrive in Khanh Hoa (Photo:VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The volume of international searches for Vietnam’s tourism has surged by 50-70 percent, the fourth highest increase in the world, according to Google’s market trend tracker tool.
The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) on May 5 reported that after Vietnam fully reopened for tourists from March 15, 2022, this index of Vietnam has maintained a high growth, showing the strong recovery of the country's tourism industry.
Large volumes of search for Vietnam tourism information are seen in the US, Singapore, Japan, India, France, Germany, Thailand, Canada and the UK.
Vietnam's most searched destinations were Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Hoi An, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Phan Thiet, Hue and Quy Nhon.
Data from Google shows that by the end of April 2022, the international search volume for flights related to Vietnam increased by 1,114 percent, and continued to climb by 2,000 percent in May compared to the same period in 2021.
Meanwhile, the search volume for accommodation in Vietnam increased more than 4 times from the beginning of April 2022 to mid-May 2022.
The VNAT attributed the results to the removal of requirements for medical declaration since April 27 and COVID-19 test since May 15 for arrivals; as well as the strengthened promotion of Vietnam's tourism, especially on digital platforms.
Statistics show that international visitors to Vietnam increased sharply in May. The number of international visitors to Vietnam in the first five months of 2022 were 4.5 times higher than that of the same period last year.
The volume of domestic travellers reached 48.6 million in the five month period from January to May.
The tourism sector 's revenue hit 211 trillion VND (9 billion USD) in the last five months./.