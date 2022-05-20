International seminar discusses smart city building in Da Nang
At the workshop (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – An international workshop titled ‘Smart city: Experiences from some countries in western and northern Europe and Da Nang’s vision’ took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on May 20, gathering experts and representatives of embassies, consulates general, trade associations and foreign businesses.
In her remarks, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, said the central economic hub boasts infrastructure, services and management levels that meet for smart city levels.
Local authorities and people are also determined to press ahead with the process, she noted.
The workshop introduced Vietnam’s policies for smart city development and Da Nang’s plans to accelerate the local process.
Presentations on smart infrastructure and management by speakers from Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland, among others, were tabled.
Concluding the event, Ho Ky Minh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said Da Nang will take into account and the study models and solutions presented.
The official affirmed that the city hopes embassies of western and northern European countries will call on businesses and investors to visit Da Nang and help local firms to expand their markets and bring Vietnam’s digital solutions overseas./.