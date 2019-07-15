At the international symposium (Photo: VNA)



Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam should fulfill its commitments to legal and institutional reform in accordance with international standards, thus making labour relations in businesses healthy and reducing labour disputes and strikes, heard an international symposium in Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates to the July 15-16 event made the suggestion in the context that Vietnam has participated in many trade agreements.

They said international standards require the reform of labour relations in Vietnamese firms as well as the improvement of capacity of employees and their representative offices, and employers.

It is necessary to raise the quality of social dialogues at enterprises, and take solutions to prevent and reduce labour disputes and enhance state management in the labour sector, they added.

The symposium focuses on such issues as legal reform and law enforcement, globalisation and gender relations, challenges to labour relations, international migration, and rights of migrant labourers and children.

It is jointly held by the Ho Chi Minh City University of Law, the Southern Institute of Social Sciences, the International Labour Organisation, Germany’s Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, the University of Melbourne and the Monash University of Australia.-VNA