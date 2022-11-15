Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

- The 22nd International Shoe & Leather Exhibition – Vietnam is slated for November 16 – 18 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.Gathering top businesses from Vietnam, Italy, Germany, the Republic of Korea, and China, among others, the expo will display products, materials, machinery, and new technologies of the industry.It is an opportunity for firms to popularise their goods, update market information, and seek potential partners.According to the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association, in the first 10 months of this year, the leather and footwear’s production and employment index grew 17.7% and 20.9% year-on-year, respectively.The sector’s export value increased by more than 36%, with the strongest turnover rises posted in the markets of South America (41.8%), North America (41.8%), Europe (41%), Oceania (28.3%), and Asia (20.2%).Vietnam has set a goal to push the rate of domestic leather and footwear supply to between 75-80% by 2025.The country earned 20.78 billion USD from overseas shipments of the products in 2021, up 4.6% from 2020, including 17.77 billion USD from footwear alone. Various world-famous brands, including Nike, Adidas, Reebok, and Puma, have selected Vietnam as a destination for outsourcing and setting production bases./.