So far, as many as 22,000 international students have studied in educational institutions across Vietnam through scholarship programmes under agreements, other scholarship channels, and self-financing arrangements.

Vietnamese educational institutions hosting international students regularly organise cultural, artistic, and sports exchange activities, providing opportunities for international students to get insights into Vietnam's cultural traditions and its people, while helping Vietnamese students understand more about the culture of other nations.

According to the ministry, upon completing their studies in Vietnam, many foreign students have actively engaged in developing cultural, educational, diplomatic, economic, and political relations between their countries with Vietnam.

This contributes to not only promoting Vietnam's culture and education globally but also intensifying educational cooperation between the country and other nations, the ministry said./.

