International summer festivals help Da Nang draw in tourism
Tourists at Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – A series of international festivals have been being organised at Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist site in Da Nang to attract the attention of new holidaymakers visiting the central beach city in this summer.
According to Deputy General Director of Sun World and Director of Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist site Nguyen Lam An, festivals of many countries such as Germany, the Republic of Korea, and France have brought new and impressive experiences for visitors of all ages.
A food and beer festival named B'estival – a new brand name owned by Sun World Ba Na Hills, kicked off in May, offering a chance for visitors to taste the flavour of German beer and famous dishes from many countries around the world, immerse themselves in lively music melodies and enjoy entertainment activities.
The festival will run until late August.
Meanwhile, a festival spotlighting the culture of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will be held in June with a wide range of attractive activities, such as a contest to eat chicken and drink beer, a Kpop Dance Kontest on Tiktok, a Minishow Kpop, and unique games imbued with the culture of the RoK and Vietnam.
A light festival will also take place from June 13 to late September, which is expected to captivate visitors with stunning 3D mapping light shows on the backdrop of ancient castles.
In July, visitors to Ba Na will have a chance to join a French cultural festival on the occasion of the 100th commemoration of the Debay Wine Cellar in Ba Na. The event will take visitors back to the Ba Na of a century ago, allowing them to indulge in French cultural experiences, savour culinary delights, immerse themselves in street art performances, and join luxurious banquets.
An said Sun World Ba Na Hills is planning a series of exciting attractions for visitors to enjoy the four seasons throughout the year at the tourism site.
The municipal authorities will also host a summer festival “Wow Da Nang” from July 27 – August 1 at the Bien Dong Park in Son Tra peninsular, and beaches along coastal routes in the city, and the Han River. It is hoped to attract more domestic and foreign visitors, contributing to positioning Da Nang as a top destination for festivals and events in Asia./.
