Videos Foreign visitors to Vietnam surge over 12-fold year on year Vietnam welcomed nearly 4.6 million international arrivals in the first five months of this year, soaring 12.6-fold from the same period last year, the General Statistics Office said on May 29.

Travel Vietnam hits peak time for domestic tourism The tourism sector served 12.5 million domestic visitors in May, pushing the total number of the group to over 50.5 million in the first five months.

Travel Vietnam among top three attractive destinations for RoK visitors Vietnam is among the top three most favourite tourist destinations for Korean visitors in Asia, according to statistics from KB Kookmin Card of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Favourable visa policy urged to draw tourists Experts are calling for a favourable visa policy to attract foreign tourists, saying that it should be a priority.