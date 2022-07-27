International textile-garment expo opens in HCM City
The 2022 Vietnam Saigon Textile & Garment Industry – Fabric & Garment Accessories Expo (SaigonTex and SaigonFabric 2022) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 27 morning, providing a platform for local and foreign producers to explore each other’s demand and seek partnership.
At the opening ceremony of SaigonTex and SaigonFabric 2022 (Photo: https://vneconomy.vn/)HCM City (VNA) – The 2022 Vietnam Saigon Textile & Garment Industry – Fabric & Garment Accessories Expo (SaigonTex and SaigonFabric 2022) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 27 morning, providing a platform for local and foreign producers to explore each other’s demand and seek partnership.
The exhibition features 278 exhibitors from 16 countries and territories, including China, Germany, Hong Kong (China), India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam.
There are national pavilions hosting textile-garment associations and major brands, including those of the RoK, Taiwan, the US and Vietnam. The Vietnamese pavilion showcases products from the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), Vinatex and the HCM City Association of Garment, Textile, Embroidery and Knitting (AGTEK).
Addressing the event, VCCI Vice President Vo Tan Thanh said SaigonTex and SaigonFabric 2022 offers a good opportunity for Vietnamese and foreign producers to introduce products, materials and advanced machinery in textile and garment; and to meet and seek partnership.
A series of symposiums will take place to update firms on new policies and solutions and discuss ways for them to enhance capacity and competitiveness, according to Thanh.
Co-organised by the State-owned Vietnam National Textile-Garment Group (Vinatex) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in HCM City (VCCI HCM), the event at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will run until July 30./.