International tourists excited to return to Binh Thuan
The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan has welcomed back many groups of international tourists in recent days after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A group of French tourists visiting Binh Thuan. (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) – The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan has welcomed back many groups of international tourists in recent days after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A group of 40 French visitors are experiencing an eight-day vacation at The Cliff Resort & Residences in Phan Thiet city.
This is the largest group of tourists the facility has welcomed since it re-opened its door to foreign holidaymakers.
Apart from experiencing services at the resort and enjoying local foods, the tourists are also be guided to visit natural landscapes, historical and cultural relic sites, and join various types of sports at sea.
Since March 15, The Cliff Resort & Residences has welcomed more than 60 foreign visitors.
According to Vice Director of The Cliff Resort & Residences Vo Thuy Loan, the facility only served domestic visitors and foreigners who are living and working in Vietnam in the last two years.
The return of international arrivals, especially large groups, is a good signal for Mui Ne in particular and Binh Thuan in general, she added.
Meanwhile, Aroma Resort in Phan Thiet city has served over 20 foreigners from the UK, Belgium, France and Russia, since the resort resumed its activities.
It is hoped to welcome a number of groups of European tourists in June and July this year.
According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, all recent arrivals to Mui Ne will create a premise for the locality’s tourism industry to gradually revive in the coming time.
Besides building programmes to stimulate domestic tourism demand, travel firms in Binh Thuan expand connections with international travel businesses to re-start existing tours, and open new ones to attract more foreign arrivals.
In the first four months of 2022, Binh Thuan welcomed nearly 1.4 million tourists, earning about 2.7 trillion VND (over 116.5 million USD) in revenue./.