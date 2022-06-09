International tourists flock to Malaysia after border reopening
Malaysia has attracted more than 1 million foreign tourists, over half of the targeted 2 million international tourists set by the government this year, since the border reopening on April 1.
People wait before crossing a road in front of a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur on Jun 2, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Nancy Shukri said a large part of the total was from Singapore and it is expected many more tourists from Japan, Iran and the Republic of Korea (RoK) will be arriving in Malaysia.
She believed that tourist-friendly COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) were capable of attracting more foreign tourists to Malaysia.
Nancy, however, said the country's tourism industry is still faced with a shortage of workers after being severely affected by the pandemic.
To lure more visitors, management agencies under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture have launched promotion campaigns offering flight tickets and hotel accommodation at discounts of up to 35 percent until the end of June./.