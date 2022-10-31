International tourists to Vietnam surge at year’s end
Vietnam welcomed more than 480,000 international arrivals in October, up more than 12 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office.
The number in the first 10 months of the year exceeded 2.3 million, fulfilling nearly half of the annual target and nearly 20-times the figure in the same period last year.
The Republic of Korea led, with over 130,000 holidaymakers.
The number of visitors from Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines maintained stable growth./.