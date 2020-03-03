International tourists to Vietnam up 4.8% in first two months of 2020
During the first two months of 2020, international tourists to Vietnam reached 3.24 million, up 4.8% compared to the same period in 2019, the lowest increase since 2016.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicNational public service portal's preliminary results
National public service portal will offer at least 30% of essential public services in 2020.
See more
InfographicWorship during Lunar New Year Festival
Ancestor worship during Lunar New Year festival.
InfographicRailway, aviation to increase capacity to serve Tet
Railway, aviation to increase capacity to serve travel demand during Tet holiday
InfographicThree police officers killed in Hanoi’s suburban disturbance
A disturbance erupted in the morning of January 9 in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc, where some defence units are building protective walls around the Mieu Mon airport
InfographicVietnam extends visa exemption to eight countries till 2022
To afford the tourism industry growth impetus, the government has agreed on visa waivers for citizens of Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Belarus.
InfographicPopulation and Housing Censuses in Vietnam
Following the first population and housing census in 1979, Vietnam carried out four more censuses in 1989, 1999, 2009 and 2019.