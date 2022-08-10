International wood fair opens in Binh Duong
More than 100 Vietnamese and foreign firms are showcasing advanced wood processing technologies, machinery and raw materials at the 2022 Vietnam BIFA Wood exhibition which opened in southern Binh Duong province on August 8.
Organised by the Binh Duong Furniture Association (BIFA), the four-day trade show is expected to attract 6,000 visitors.
Attending are machinery manufacturers from Italy, Germany, Denmark, the Republic of Korea, Japan and China, and timber suppliers from the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
The biennial trade show is expected to unlock possibilities for local and foreign companies looking to tap into Vietnam’s potential.
With its plentiful labour and entrepreneurs and excellent connectivity with key timber areas in the southeastern and Central Highlands regions, Binh Duong has a favourable business environment.
The province, which has attracted many wood processing enterprises, has an annual economic growth rate of 12.6%.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Van Danh said Binh Duong’s exports in the first six months topped 19 billion USD, a 10% year-on-year rise.
Its wood industry’s exports were worth over 6 billion USD, 43% of the country's total.
Binh Duong is considered the capital of the country’s wood industry, he added.
Vietnamese wooden and furniture products are exported to more than 120 countries and territories.
It is the world’s fifth largest exporter and top in Southeast Asia.
Seminars on automation in the wood industry, and wood materials from the US and Europe will be held during the trade show.
Visitors will also have the chance to visit the most modern wood factories in the province.
It will create a forum for domestic and foreign enterprises to network and establish long-term co-operation to foster the development of Vietnam’s timber sector./.