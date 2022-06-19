Culture - Sports Street carnival rocks Sam Son at weekend The street carnival returned to the beach city of Sam Son in the northern province of Thanh Hoa on June 18, attracting thousands of audiences who came to enjoy one of the province’s most fabulous tourism event of the year.

Videos Gigantic potter’s wheels at Bat Trang Pottery Museum Inspired by potter’s wheels intersecting with each other, the Centre for Vietnamese Craft Village Quintessence was built in the heart of the ancient Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi. Spanning 3,300 square metres, the centre is some 15 kilometres from the capital’s downtown area on the banks of the Bac Hung Hai River, which runs through the city and Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, and Hai Duong provinces.

Culture - Sports “Bun cha” included in UK’s Platinum Jubilee cookbook “Bun cha” (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs) of Vietnam has been honourly included in a cookbook with recipes served in visits of the British royal family which were collected by embassies of the UK in countries across the world on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.