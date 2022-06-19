International Yoga Day celebrated in Can Tho city
The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho hosts the celebration of the 8th International Yoga Day on June 19. (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – The 8th International Yoga Day (June 21) was celebrated in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 19, bringing together around 700 Yoga practitioners.
The event was hosted by the Can Tho Union of Friendship Organisations in collaboration with the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien underscored the significance of Yoga to human’s physical and mental health.
He expected the event will strengthen the friendship and cooperation as well as cultural exchange between the city and India, contributing to the enhancement of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership and mutual understanding between their people.
According to Consul of India in HCM City Sunil Babu, this year's Yoga International Day is themed "Yoga for Humanity" which aims to emphasise that the essence of Yoga is balance – not just balance within the body or that between the mind and the body, but also balance in the human relationship with the world in the post-pandemic period. Yoga emphasises the values of mindfulness, moderation, discipline and perseverance. When applied to communities and societies, Yoga offers a path for sustainable living.
It formed part of a series of events to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam – India diplomatic ties (January 7, 1972 – 2022)./.