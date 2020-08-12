Society Tourists stranded in Da Nang following outbreak flown to Hanoi The first two flights bringing more than 400 tourists stranded in central Da Nang city since the outbreak in late July safely arrived in Hanoi on August 12.

Society COVID-19 tracing app Bluezone hits 15.7 million users Some 15.7 million smartphone users had downloaded Bluezone, a locally-developed contact-tracing app to identify and alert people who have interacted with COVID-19 patients, as of 11am on August 11, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Society Hanoi youngsters learn about ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union - Hanoi Chapter launched a knowledge contest themed “Hanoi - ASEAN 2020: United We Stand” on August 12.

Society Over 170 accommodation facilities serve as quarantine sites As many as 173 tourist accommodation establishments in 25 cities and provinces across Vietnam had been mobilised as of August 6 to serve as quarantine sites in the fight against COVID-19, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).