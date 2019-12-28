Sci-Tech HueCIT becomes Quang Trung Software City member The Thua Thien-Hue Centre for Information Technology (HueCIT) has become a member of the Quang Trung Software City (QTSC) following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s ratification of the admission.

Sci-Tech Application platform for online newspapers, magazines makes debut Appnews Vietnam, an application platform for online newspapers and magazines, was officially launched at a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 26.

Sci-Tech FPT’s akaBot named in top 30 global RPA platforms AkaBot – a robotic process automation (RPA) solution developed by FPT Software Corporation, has been named in the Top 30 RPA products in the world by the website https://rpahack.com/ of Japan