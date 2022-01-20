Business Vietnamese seafood sector to enjoy strong growth in 2021-2030: Report Vietnam’s seafood industry is projected to enjoy strong growth in the 2021-2030 period thanks to the increasing per capita seafood consumption in the world, according to a report published recently by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

Business Vietnam-US trade hits record high in 2021 Bilateral trade between Vietnam and the US set a new milestone, hitting 111.56 billion USD in 2021, up nearly 21 billion USD over the previous year, according to the General Department of Customs.