Internet infrastructure to get strong investment this year
Hanoi (VNA) – Internet infrastructure in the country is set to receive considerable investment in 2022 to meet users' growing demand, according to the Dau tu (Vietnam Investment Review) newspaper.
The number of Internet subscriptions in Vietnam hit a record last year, nearly 71 million mobile broadband subscriptions and 18.8 million fixed ones, respectively rising 4 percent and 14.6 percent from 2020.
Meanwhile, Internet users reached 71 million for the first time, accounting for two-thirds of the population. Internet traffic also grew strongly, by over 40 percent, in 2021.
Telecoms businesses stepped up developing broadband infrastructure last year. So far, the 5G network has been piloted in 16 provinces and cities, 4G covered 99.8 percent of the population, and the cable internet service reached 100 percent of communal-level localities, reported the Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
However, repeated breakdowns of undersea international cables also greatly affected the domestic internet quality.
There are five undersea cable routes currently operating in Vietnam, namely AAG, SMW3, IA, APG, and AAE-1. Two others, SJC 2 and ADC, are schedule to be put into use in 2022 and 2023.
Meanwhile, other countries in the region have more routes such as Singapore 30, Malaysia 22, and Thailand 10. Compared to them, international infrastructure serving internet connection in Vietnam remains modest, Dau tu reported.
Hoang Duc Dung from the Global Operation Centre at Viettel Network Corporation, an affiliate of the Viettel Group, said it is necessary to develop infrastructure for international internet connection on par with regional countries.
Deputy Director of the Telecommunications Authority Nguyen Phong Nha held that to improve broadband internet quality, focus should be paid to upgrading bandwidth and modem devices’ capacity, widening domestic and international bandwidth, and amending standards. Aside from investing in internet infrastructure, telecoms services suppliers should also prepare backup plans.
Dau tu cited Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung as saying that infrastructure must be developed first and fast, and the technologies applied must be modern ones.
Developing digital infrastructure, including internet, telecoms and cloud computing infrastructure, is set to be the focus between now and 2025. This will also create a big opportunity for service providers, infrastructure developers, and operators to compete equally with transnational enterprises in Vietnam, according to the newspaper./.