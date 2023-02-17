World Indonesia needs 13.3 billion USD to cut emissions in forest and land use Indonesia requires 204 trillion IDR (13.3 billion USD) in funding to cut emissions in the forest and land use sector and increase carbon absorption to meet the 2030 Forestry and Other Land Uses (FOLU) Net Sink goal.

World Thailand’s economy forecast to see better recovery in 2023 Thailand's economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter of 2022 as reduced exports and factory activity, together with tightening monetary conditions, curbed private consumption, according to a recent Reuters poll of economists.

ASEAN Indonesia works with ASEAN to tackle post-pandemic challenges The Indonesian government will continue its efforts to strengthen cooperation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to overcome regional and global challenges in the post-pandemic recovery period, a senior official has said.