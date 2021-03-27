Business Sao Vang-Dai Nguyet petroleum port offshore Ba Ria-Vung Tau opens The Ministry of Transport has issued a decision on putting the Sao Vang-Dai Nguyet petroleum port offshore the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau into operation.

Business MIC focusing on popularising Mobile Money The successful implementation of Mobile Money, a pilot project that will pave the way for payments of limited value to be conducted using telecommunications accounts, is one of the major targets of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Business Programme supporting enterprises in optimising opportunities from EVFTA debuts A cooperation programme to help businesses to optimise advantages from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) through the Vietnam-EU e-commerce platform made debut in Hanoi on March 26.

Business Vietnam, UK exchange official notes of UKVFTA Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung on March 26 chaired a ceremony to exchange official notes between Vietnam and the UK confirming the effective date of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).