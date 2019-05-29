Gavrilov Inor at the investigation police agency (Source: VNA)

– The Border Guard Station of Lao Bao International Border Gate in the central province of Quang Tri, in coordination with the provincial investigation police agency, arrested Gavrilov Inor of Russian nationality, who is currently wanted by Interpol.Inor, 29, used a passport no.752645715 when entering Vietnam from Laos.Through their inspection, officers from the Border Guard Station noticed that the man was wanted in relation to drugs crimes on the Interpol warning system.The station collaborated with the provincial investigation police agency to expand the investigation and verification, and found the man to be currently hunted by Interpol on the charge of illegal storage and use of narcotics.Major Ngo Quang Thuyen from the Border Guard Station of Lao Bao International Border Gate said Inor admitted that he fled Russia in 2017 and travelled to Turkey, Thailand, and Cambodia as a tourist.Inor was transferred to the provincial police. –VNA