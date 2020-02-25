Interpreters needed for health checks at border gates: Health Ministry
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has urged localities nationwide which are carrying out health checkups to send interpreters to support border regions in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Immigration officials at border gate conduct checks for people entering Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has urged localities nationwide which are carrying out health checkups to send interpreters to support border regions in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
All cities and provinces have been instructed to issue health declaration forms for people entering Vietnam from or transited in China or the Republic of Korea, the MoH said in a dispatch, as COVID-19 cases surge in the two countries and is likely to spread to other countries and territories, including Vietnam.
The form is available in English, Chinese and Korean. However, most border gates face a shortage of staff capable of reading these languages, making it difficult for officials to screen cases coming from countries with COVID-19 outbreaks.
Departments and offices of external affairs in all provinces and cities have been asked to join local steering boards in the prevention and control of the disease.
Additionally, local authorities have been tasked with working with relevant agencies to send interpreters to border gates to support health examinations.
Health officials in border regions are requested to create optimal conditions for the interpreters to work there./.