Society PM stresses need to protect people’s health, life amid COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 24 ordered authorities to exert efforts so as to keep the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19) from impacting Vietnam.

Society Programme helps promote solar power use in Vietnam An online seminar on promoting cooperation in the “Million Green Homes” programme in Vietnam was jointly held by the Green Innovation and Development Centre (GreenID) and the Vietnam Coalition for Climate Action (VCCA) in Hanoi on February 24.

Society COVID-19: Ministry works to support Vietnamese guest workers The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) is taking various measures to ensure interests of Vietnamese labourers working abroad, especially in such large markets as the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan and Taiwan (China), in the face of COVID-19 outbreaks there.