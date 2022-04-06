Intersection at Vietnam-Lao border gate relocated
Representatives of the National Border Committee under the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the National Boundary Committee under the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 6 signed the minutes to relocate the intersection between Hong Van border gate in Vietnam's Thua Thien-Hue province and Co Tai border gate in the Lao province of Salavan.
The relocation aims to create favourable conditions for infrastructure investment, trade and travel, while enhancing exchanges, cooperation and sustainable development between the two provinces.
The two sides requested agencies and units of the two provinces to complete related administrative procedures facilitating the work.
On the same day, Chairman of the Thua Thien – Hue People’s Committee Nguyen Van Phuong visited forces of the Lao provinces of Salavan and Sekong in the border area adjacent to Thua Thien – Hue.
He greeted them on Laos’s traditional New Year, Bounpimay, and presented them with essential goods and medical equipment./.