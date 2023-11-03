Society Vietnam attends 7th ASEANSAI Summit in Philippines A delegation of the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy State Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung on November 2 attended the 7th ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI) Summit, held in Manila, the Philippines.

Society Partnership to benefit 10,000 disadvantaged youth nationwide The InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation on November 2 announced their continued partnership to support 10,000 disadvantaged youths across Vietnam.

Society Da Nang to become big socio-economic centre The central city of Da Nang is striving to become a major socio-economic centre under its freshly-approved master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.