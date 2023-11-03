Intersectoral coordination mechanism needed for gender-based violence response
Illustrative image (Source: VietnamPlus)Ha Tinh (VNA) – An advocacy workshop held in the central province of Ha Tinh on November 3 called for the building of an intersectoral coordination mechanism in gender-based violence prevention and response.
Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha said that in Vietnam, gender equality and gender-based violence prevention and response are among the issues attracting attention from the Party, State, Government, and relevant ministries and sectors as seen in institutional and policy solutions, awareness-raising communications, capacity building, and pilot models of support services for violence victims.
Despite many important results obtained, the prevention of and response to gender-based violence are still facing numerous difficulties and challenges, she noted, pointing that gender-based violence remains relatively popular, and most female victims haven’t sought help from official support services or local authorities.
Service supplying establishments still encounter infrastructure, equipment and manpower shortages while their staff’s capacity is limited and especially, the coordination among related agencies and units is still inconsistent, thus affecting the quality of assistance for victims and making victims reluctant to seek help, Ha said.
The official underlined the necessity to expand and improve the quality of the support service network, and boost the engagement of and coordination among all relevant agencies and organisations from the central to grassroots levels.
Matt Jackson, Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam, held that it is necessary to devise an intersectoral coordination mechanism and invest in expanding this mechanism to ensure the timely delivery of assistance.
UNFPA pledges to continue helping the Vietnamese Government build an intersectoral coordination mechanism at the national and local levels that matches international standards and leaves no one behind, he affirmed.
That mechanism will ensure efforts in gender-based violence prevention and response are comprehensive and consistent, and victims can access support services in a timely and quality manner regardless of where they live or what circumstances they are in, he added.
At the workshop, representatives of ministries, sectors, localities, and service suppliers discussed and gave many feasible recommendations. Information, experience, and opinions at the event will be taken into account during the formation of an intersectoral coordination mechanism in this regard at the national level./.