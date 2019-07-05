The International 3-Cushion Billiards Tournament will be held in the southern province of Binh Duong from July 11-14. (Source: thethao.thanhnien.vn)

– The International 3-Cushion Billiards Tournament will be held in the southern province of Binh Duong from July 11-14, with 75 local and international players set to compete, heard a press conference on July 4.Among famous cueists are Cho Myung Woo of the Republic of Korea (RoK), who has three world bronze medals, and Spanish David Zapata who ranks No. 45 in the world.Vietnamese Tran Quyet Chien, who grabbed a world bronze in February, is the best hope for the host.Chien is the defending champion. Last year, he came from behind to beat Kang Dong Koong of the RoK 40-30 for the title.The event features a bonus of 60 million VND (2,577 USD) for the winner. The first and second runners-up will receive 30 million VND (1,290 USD) and 15 million VND (645 USD), respectively.The player who scores most points in a run will get 10 million VND (430 USD).Players will compete in 16 groups of four. The best two of each group will advance to the next round.-VNA