People enjoy the beach during sunset in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia (Photo: reuters.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia received 4.12 million international arrivals in the first five months of 2023, four times higher compared to the same period last year, data from the country’s statistics bureau has revealed.

Foreign arrivals to Indonesia in May were up 9.21% compared to the previous month thanks to international events.

The Southeast Asian country recorded 945,590 tourist arrivals in May versus 865,810 in April, data showed.

In May 2022, foreign arrivals stood at 354,920 as the government had just started to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Malaysia topped the source markets with 169,190 tourists, accounting for 17.9%, followed by Australia and Singapore with 113,860 and 100,730, respectively.

According to the bureau, Russian tourists spent an unusually long period in Indonesia with an average time of up to 51 days per holiday-maker./.