Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on September 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,203 VND per USD on September 1, up 8 VND from the day before the National Day (September 2) holiday.

Business Two Japanese shareholders to sell 25% stake in JVC Japanese DI Asia Industrial Fund (DIAIF) announced it would sell all shares in Viet Nhat Medical Equipment from August 27 to September 25.

Business Vietjet records lower-than-expected loss in H1 Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HoSE: VJC) recorded lower-than-expected loss of 1.44 trillion VND (about 62 million USD) for its air transport activities in the first half of 2020.

Business Ben Tre farmers struggle to replace damaged fruit orchards Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre are trying to recover fruit orchards damaged in the 2019-2020 dry season, but they lack financial resources to buy seedlings to replace dead trees.